Xiaomi announces its plans to enter the Metaverse: this is what we know

The Metaverse is that great unknown that many talk about, but almost nobody knows anything about. Zuckerberg’s company gave the surprise with the name change of its parent company, from Facebook to Meta. Since then, the future of technology looks even more exciting and nobody wants to miss such an event. Xiaomi, of course, neither.

Probably, all we can imagine is little compared to the amount of possibilities that this new virtual world will offer in the future, just as it happened in the first years in the world of mobile telephony.

Although there are movies like Ready Player One in which there is already a world in which two different universes ariseIt will be necessary to see if it is as it is presented in this type of film or, on the contrary, it ends up surprising us with unimaginable actions.

How is Xiaomi going to participate in the Metaverse?

It is difficult to think how Xiaomi can participate in something that is still in its infancy and not very defined. Well, according to a leak, Xiaomi would focus on payments, probably based on cryptocurrencies, in such a way that with the virtual reality viewer you could buy and transact easily.

The report, translated from Chinese with Google Lens, does not clarify the idea much, although it does gives us clues that the Metaverse is a future place of interest for Xiaomi.

