Other characteristics that are important to consider before evaluating the behavior of the phone have to do with memory. The RAM is 8 GB , more than enough to avoid any problems in all kinds of situations, including when you have many apps open at the same time. Also, the internal storage is type UFS 3.1 (regardless of the capacity of the model that is purchased, which can be 128 or 256 gigabytes). The point is that this hardware on paper should allow excellent performance both when reading and writing information when you use the Xiaomi 11T. Good options all these … at least on paper.

It was quite a surprise to find a processor inside this phone MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Since generally the Asian firm opts for using Qualcomm components for the phones we are talking about. But, in this case, it has decided to give a little exotic touch to the device we have tested … something that is not bad at all. The fact is that this is a six-nanometer manufacturing technological component that has eight cores inside (the most powerful being the one that uses Cortex A-78 architecture and is capable of working at a frequency of no less than 3 GHz). In principle, this is an SoC that offers capacity more than enough so as not to have problems with any application.

Is it powerful enough?

In regular use, it must be said that the experience that this smartphone has left us is Really good, with a good solvency when executing all kinds of applications, no matter how demanding they may be both in terms of processor resource consumption and the need for a high amount of RAM. Therefore, the feelings in general are of having more than enough capacity with any application you get from the Play Store, which is the goal of any phone that wants to be part of the mid-range or high-end of the market.

If we compare the capacity offered by the Xiaomi 11T with other models that use the same processor or that include a Qualcomm SoC such as the Snapdragon 780 (which in principle is the one that competes directly with the Dimensity 1200 that this phone uses). It must be said that the results that we have obtained are something disparate. Thus, in the first case, it must be mentioned that the behavior is quite correct, since does not lose much distance With respect to devices such as the OPPO Reno 6 Pro -with processes where a single core is used, its operation is remarkable-.

When faced with the Snapdragon aforementioned, it must be said that these slightly surpass the Xiaomi 11T. But it is true that the difference is not big enough as to be taken into account when making a purchase decision.

So it goes with the games

The first thing to indicate is that the GPU that integrates the processor inside this smartphone is a Mali-G77 MC9, and this is excellent news since we are talking about a component that has a fairly high capacity when it comes to running games in which there are three-dimensional graphics. So much so that, comparatively speaking, this device is quite close to what is obtained with the terminals that use an Adreno 650 (usual in the Snapdragon 870). And this is very good news.

The fact is that when executing different titles that are demanding, such as PUBG, we verify that this terminal you have no problem moving the graphics with the highest quality available in development. Therefore, without becoming a gaming model, the Xiaomi 11T does offer everything you may need to enjoy the most current titles -and also those to come-. And all this, without suffering excessively from the temperature… Although it is true that in some moments it goes up a bit, but this is normal with this type of apps since they are very demanding.

Some important details

Here we want to talk specifically about some options that you will find in this terminal and that we have found quite remarkable. An example is that your connectivity it’s excellent. And we say this both because of the variety that you are going to find (since for example the device does not lack WiFi 6 or USB type C). Specifically, we refer to good performance in general in this section, and an example is that stability and speed are the predominant note in Internet access. And this is very much appreciated both when enjoying multimedia content from the cloud and when playing online.

Another of the great virtues that the Xiaomi 11T presents has to do with the magnificent performance of the internal storage. This has very good marks when it comes to reading and writing information (especially in the first of the two cases), which is an impact very positive when running any application on the phone. It could be said that the benefits are similar to those obtained by integrating an SSD disk instead of an HDD in a computer. Finally, it should be noted that the fingerprint reader It is integrated into the power button, and once you get used to using it, its operation has seemed to us pretty good… Although we found some moments in which it was difficult for him to read when the gesture is performed very quickly.

Mobile performance opinion

Without becoming a top phone, it can be considered to be enough for any type of user this device. Its performance in general lines is quite good, it allows it to be quite comfortably among the most recommended that are currently for sale in the market within the medium / high Android range. Of course, in some moments you have the feeling of not getting the most out of the processor integrated, and it does not seem that this is due to MIUI 12.5, which is the customization that you will find in this Xiaomi 11T.

With quite positive details such as an internal storage that works really well or a WiFi that will always leave you with an excellent taste in your mouth, the truth is that this is a terminal that meets perfectly and that it will not give you problems (and you will be able to play with enough ease). And this is just what users are often looking for.