In November of last year, Microsoft launched the new generation Xbox consoles, one of them designed for the entry range (Xbox Series S), and another designed for the most enthusiastic of the sector, who want to get the most out of it. a machine to play the best possible quality (Xbox Series X).

However, the consoles have not been available to all users so far, on the one hand due to the health crisis caused by COVID-19, and on the other hand due to the rise of cryptocurrencies and the need to mine that have had the users of these, which together has caused a shortage of components that has caused the launch of the new consoles to be the most “strange” in recent years.

Xbox Series X begins to be available in stores for Christmas

However, it seems that we could be starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the shortage of next-gen consoles. If for weeks, Xbox Series S seems to settle in the main stores, now Xbox Series X begins to be available in stores ahead of Christmas, as we can see in the image above these lines.

Phil Spencer shows off his beautiful and attractive Xbox Edition snowboard

As we have seen in a publication made through chollometro, Xbox Series X begins to be available in stores such as MediaMarkt, which is undoubtedly great news for the festivities that will begin in just a few days.

Now it remains to be seen if this will be the line to follow in the coming months, and if the consoles will finally be able to settle in stores for their normal sale to the public.