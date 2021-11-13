Xbox Series Exceeds Historic Xbox One Sales in Japan by One Year

The last generation of consoles, Microsoft did not have a good reception of its console in Japanese lands, with an economic result very far from that seen in the previous generation, thanks mainly to the company’s commitment to the JRPG genre.

However, Microsoft has been heavily committed to trying to exploit the Japanese market in recent years, as evidenced by the arrival of Xbox Game Pass, or the almost simultaneous launch of Xbox Series with respect to other countries. Well, the play seems to be going out to ask the Redmond, since Xbox Series exceeds historical Xbox One sales in Japan by one year.

This week the Xbox Series outsold the Xbox One in Japan, here’s a graph showing sales of both consoles launches aligned. That’s 7 1/2 years outdone in under a year. pic.twitter.com/XM7LPeIqKg – Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) November 12, 2021

If a little less than a month ago we talked about the Xbox Series having equaled the sales of Xbox One throughout its life span in Japanese lands, now we know that Microsoft’s new consoles have already surpassed the model of the past generation, with a much more pronounced growth than that seen on Xbox One.

As we can see in the graph shared by @GameDataLibrary, Microsoft has managed to double the sales that Xbox One achieved in the same lifetime. But in addition, it has managed to exceed in just one year the total number of Xbox One consoles they had sold in 7 and a half years.

It remains to be seen if these numbers mean, again, that the company will bet on exclusive content from Japan, as in its day were Blue Dragon, Lost Odyssey or Resonance of Fate.