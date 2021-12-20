The arrival of Dead Cells: The Queen & the Sea, but the people in charge still do not reveal much information regarding this title, which only left us doubts that nobody wanted to solve.

It is clear that, although in Dead Cells he has not let his creation die, since they do not stop expanding it constantly thanks to new DLC that have been incorporated. So, we’ve known for some time that The Queen & the Sea would be their next content.

We believe that this could be the most ambitious update of said franchise, or at least to date, but to say this, we rely on the words of its own creators, although so far there is little they have wanted to reveal is the date of his arrival, but few details on this title.

That’s right, this new Dead Cells title will be available from December 6, 2022.

It will be an appropriate gift from the wise men for those who expect it and have not had information about it.

Dead Cells: The Queen & the Sea, will take place in two new biomes, The Infested Shipwreck (The infected shipwreck) and The LightHouse (The lighthouse), and that will connect with the events that happened in the first two DLC.

On the one hand, The Infested Shipwreck will take players to an enchanted ancient ship, while The LightHouse will take us to explore a totally vertical area.

But that’s not all these new DLCs are coming up with, as an all-new boss is coming. The Queen (The Queen), whom we must defeat using a new pet: Leghugger, an invocation that is fed by attacking enemies and that grows depending on who we have defeated (and we believe that this can be an interesting technique), as well as the nine new weapons that we will have.

The launch of a pack called Road to the Sea has also been confirmed, which will include the base game and the three DLCs. As well as another pack, which will include only the three DLC.

Obviously, there is also always the possibility to only compare the new The Queen & the Sea.