Xbox publishes Nintendo's 1999 purchase letter

Earlier this year it became known that, at some point in its history, Microsoft wanted to buy from Nintendo back in 1999. Well now the signature of Redmond shared a document where these purchase intentions are reflected as part of the new virtual museum of Xbox.

This letter is from October 1999 and unfortunately not much of it is read because much of the document is obstructed by text. Here we share what is legible:

“Dear Jacqualee, I appreciate you taking the time to arrange a meeting with Mr. Takeda and Mr. Yamauchi to discuss a possible strategic partnership between Nintendo and Microsoft on future video game platforms. I understand Mr. Takeda’s concerns about this possible association and will try to [ilegible] the guidelines you have requested. “

Later reference is made to ‘Dolphin‘, the code name that the Nintendo Game Cube at the time. In accordance with Kevin Bachus, former employee of Xbox, Nintendo He “just mocked” at the idea of ​​being bought by Microsoft back then. A year later, Nintendo he met with Microsoft one more time to discuss another possible association, but this didn’t work out either.

Editor’s note: These types of documents are always interesting to see, because even though we already knew that there was a purchase attempt by Microsoft, in reality there were not many details about it. Hopefully in the future we can have more information about this failed transaction.

Via: Eurogamer