Xbox Cloud Gaming Comes to Consoles Today

The day has finally come for Xbox announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now officially available at Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Members of the program Xbox Insiders They had already had the opportunity to test this new function, but now it has arrived for the rest of the users.

This means that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to access the cloud versions of certain games Xbox via the application of Game pass, giving them the opportunity to enjoy them via streaming instead of having to download them.

And yes, this also means that users of Xbox One will be able to enjoy certain exclusive X and S Series titles on this console. In this first batch we have things like The Medium, The Riftbreaker and Recompile. Other titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator will also be added in the future, which will be available at Cloud Gaming sometime in 2022.

Editor’s note: Xbox is definitely starting to deliver on many of the promises made to us during the Series X | S launch. Throughout this year we have seen a lot of news for the whole family of Xbox consoles, and we will surely see more in the future.

Via: Xbox