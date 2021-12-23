The fantasy is living a new golden age in all areas of entertainment. The witcher or Game of Thrones are good examples that people are more interested than ever in this genre both in film, television and video games. However, the true dominator of the genre in current literature is Brandon Sanderson, who seems ready to take a new step in his growing career. And it is that now we have known that the Writer Brandon Sanderson is working on a game to be announced in 2022. This is what the American novelist himself has made known in his year summary, where he has given clues about his next projects.

“I’ve been working on a video game for several years that I suspect will be announced next year. So let’s give way to speculation! (note, it’s not about any of my propertiesbut from something that I have built together with them. It is a video game company that many of you have heard, but possibly it is not the one you are thinking about right now, nor that other one either) ”, commented Sanderson in this summary of the year, specifically in the section dedicated to other projects.

Although there is not much information, Sanderson has already offered some first brushstrokes: it will not be an adaptation of The Archive of Storms, Born of the Mist nor any other of its great literary franchises, so it seems that we could be facing a case similar to that of the collaboration of George RR Martin with Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software for the Elden Ring world configuration. Fans have already begun to speculate with which company could be in charge of making a game with Brandon Sanderson and many want to think that it will be one of the great references of the medium, such as Obsidian, BioWare or CD Projekt. For now it is all pure speculation, so we will have to wait to find out more.