The next mayor of Cuauhtémoc wants to have businessmen close. It is not for less: that demarcation is the seventh local economy of the country and the financial and cultural heart of Mexico City. “I’m not going to have intermediaries, so write down my phone number once,” Sandra Cuevas said to a dozen businessmen with whom she had breakfast at the multimedia exhibition Van Gogh Alive, The Experience, located at the intersection of Insurgentes and Sullivan.

The elected mayor dictated her personal number and representatives of chambers and business associations rushed to write down. “They can call me, send a message and I will always be attentive. I am here for you 24 hours a day ”, offered Cuevas Nieves. And he joked: “Take good care of what you write because you can see that later you are going on a witch hunt. Take care of yourselves, because I do know what I write, and since I don’t write anything bad, I have no problems ”.

Sandra Cuevas was accompanied by what she called her bloc: elected federal and local deputies whose districts are located in Cuauhtémoc and with whom she repeatedly shares photographs at breakfasts, lunches, work meetings, tours. They are the elected legislators Gabriela Sodi (PRD), Cynthia López (PRI), Tania Larios (PRI), Silvia Sánchez Barrios (PRI), Martha González Carrillo (PRI) and Ana Villagrán (PAN).

As soon as Cuevas Nieves spoke, he addressed the representatives of the private initiative: “I have come to work as a team with all of you, three years of hard work await us.” Then he gave the microphone to the guests, who one by one took the floor to express doubts and topics of interest, while the rest of the attendees took off their masks to have breakfast in the middle of a semi-darkness barely illuminated by projections of the pictorial work of Van Gogh.

What will happen to the goods on public roads, now that they are allowed as part of the program of Outdoor city, started Pedro Villalobos, representative of the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry. We are not going to remove anyone, because in some cases it has been beneficial for neighborhood life, offered the elected mayor.

Mónica Leñero, representative of the National Association of Self-service and Departmental Stores spoke of administrative simplification, digitalization of procedures, citizen security to encourage private investment and regulation of commerce on public roads that, she said, represents “unfair competition for those of us who do pay taxes. ”. The comment caused Cuevas and the elected local deputy, Silvia Sánchez Barrios – daughter of the street vendor leader Alejandra Barrios – to exchange comments in the ear.

The next mayor promised to create an application so that businessmen and women can carry out the procedures that correspond to the demarcation via digital and thus streamline processes and avoid spaces of corruption. Regarding trade on public roads, Sánchez Barrios pointed out that in the next legislature of the city Congress, the discussion of the law that promotes the ordering of this broad and important economic activity in Cuauhtémoc will be revived.

Manuel González, director of the National Housing Chamber, commented that the associated companies develop 40 social, middle and residential housing projects in Cuauhtémoc, which represent approximately four thousand homes and an investment of 1.2 billion pesos.

In this regard, the mayor-elect highlighted that, together with the National Chamber of the Housing Development and Promotion Industry (Canadevi), they will develop social housing projects in the demarcation, as a parallel program to what the central government does through the Housing Institute. “You have many properties. We are going to start (as beneficiaries) with single mothers, older adults, ”said the next official.

José Sabino Varela, from the Mexican Chamber of the Construction Industry, and María José Fernández, from the Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI) expressed the sector’s interest in administrative simplification to start real estate projects and reactivate the economy. The ADI board mentioned that even in Mexico City they have an investment of 12 billion dollars, of which an important part falls on Cuauhtémoc. He also insisted on the digitization of procedures.

Carlos Villalobos, a businessman from Zona Rosa, asked about the rescue strategy for this iconic polygon in the city. The mayor responded that her plan is to make this point the Mexican Fifth Avenue. He also spoke of rescuing the industrial colony of Atlampa, located north of the mayor’s office, an issue that is also in the plans of the Claudia Sheinbaum government. Asked about that, Cuevas Nieves said: the colony is very large, we can intervene where they do not.

To follow up on the issues raised in this meeting of rapprochement, the elected mayor proposed to the representatives of the private initiative to install a work table that meets on the first Monday of each month, starting in October, something that was accepted by the chambers. and business associations. He also promised to end the extortion of businessmen and merchants and for this, he reiterated, communication will be direct with her, without intermediaries. After breakfast, the masks returned to their rightful place and the healthy distance was reapplied.

