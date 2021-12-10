World of Warcraft is, without a doubt, one of the most important video games in the industry, since it marked a before and after in its genre, in addition to having influenced an entire generation of players. In addition, this title has managed to maintain itself over the years, thanks in large part to its loyal community, as well as the launch of numerous downloadable content by its developers. Despite this continuous support from the developers, there are still various mechanics and / or features that, despite being requested again and again by fans, do not finish reaching the game.

Many people will have lost hope regarding several of them, but today we have learned that one of these requests could be made real during the next title update.

A more inclusive World of Warcraft

This detail has been discovered after the first users were able to test the new patch that will be released soon. As is common, the “dataminers” decided to get down to business and search their files for any data that they could not see with the naked eye within the test they were playing. One of these curious users is Samaia, who found the characteristics that concern us today.

unitsexconstantsdocumentation.lua… what could this be for? possible future gender pronoun customization? #spoilers pic.twitter.com/OMNXu0q5bu – Simaia – might post spoilers-ish 💙 (@keyboardturn) December 1, 2021

To be more specific, within the game code he found a file named “unitsexconstatntsdocumentation.lua” which houses 4 different options. These options are: male, female, neither or both. This could mean a great revolution in favor of inclusivity within the title, since we can choose, regardless of the appearance of our character, in the way in which the NPCs will address us.

It is necessary to make it clear that this is not at all a confirmation of the arrival of this feature, it has simply been found within the World of Warcraft code. It is possible that it will arrive with the next update, or that it will never arrive, but what this makes clear is that the developers have in mind the inclusion of this option for those who want to use it. It is also necessary to remember that this would not be the first title to implement a system like this, taking as a major example another MMORPG such as New World.