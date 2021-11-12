When you think that the internet cannot surprise you any more, a piece of news always appears that leaves you with your mouth open and with the reaffirmation that we should never underestimate the power of the network and of people.

We have all heard that Paint, the classic Windows tool for editing photos and taking screenshots, is useless, that if we want to be professionals we have to pull programs from the Adobe package.

And it is obvious that, compared to more professional tools like Adobe Illustrator, Microsoft’s Paint does not have and cannot do anything. It is light years away from these professional apps. But he defends himself, the only thing is that you have to know how to get the performance out of it.

This is not easy, it is true, but the internet has just made famous Concha García Zaera, a 91-year-old lady who may well be the person with the most skill with Paint in the whole Earth. If you don’t believe me, you only have to see the pictures that we leave you here.

In 2004, Concha García entered the Popular University of Valencia, where he studied plastic arts in order to perfect painting and drawing techniques. Shortly after, his children gave him a computer with Windows 7 with which he learned to capture his art on the screen with Paint.

At first he tried to take art classes, but couldn’t practice with real painting, so he turned to Paint to practice. 12 years later the results speak for themselves.

At first, she used as a reference the photos of the postcards that her husband sent her and, over time, she has managed to create some very beautiful and surprisingly detailed works of art.

The best thing about all this is that she has accumulated quite a few followers on Instagram, which hallucinate with the skill of this artist grandmother. Right now he already has more than 300,000 fans on the social network.

The artist It already has more than 80 works of great realism and chromatic sobriety, based mainly on landscapes that seem unalterable over time.

Social networks, sometimes, serve for unknown artists to gain the fame they deserve, even if only for a day.