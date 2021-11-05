In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Chuwi UBook X is a convertible in tablet format with a keyboard cover that can compete in format against Microsoft Surface and is much cheaper.

When it comes to choosing a new laptop, Windows users are lucky to have a lot to choose from. For example, if you want to use your computer as a tablet, you can do it thanks to hybrids.

Chuwi UBook X It is a Windows tablet that is also portable thanks to its support and a cover that is both a keyboard, very similar to a Microsoft Surface. Now on sale on Amazon for only 330 euros applying the present discount coupon.



This Windows 10 Tablet PC has an Intel N4100 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with a 12-inch screen. Perfect to take on a trip or at work.

The format is very similar to the Microsoft team. A touch screen and a cover that in addition to protecting it is a keyboard that connects magnetically. In addition, it is helped by its support that you can rotate to position at almost any angle.

Has a 12 inch touch screen with 2K resolution, or what is the same, 2160 x 1440 pixels in 3: 2 aspect.

Count with one Intel Celeron “Gemini Lake” N4120 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD that is much faster than the eMMC storage that some cheap equipment of this type can carry.

It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and according to Microsoft documentation, this processor is supported to upgrade to Windows 11.

All this in a device that is only 9 millimeters thick and weighs 850 grams including the keyboard.

You will not lack anything to be able to work with him. It even has USB-C ports and a microSD card reader.

The price on Amazon is 399 euros. But if you apply the discount coupon present on their store page, you can get it for only 330 euros with shipping costs totally free. What’s more, if you sign up for Prime I send it to you with fast delivery.