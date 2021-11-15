It’s official: the polar cold has already arrived in our country. And without a doubt it has come to stay. We have already brought out our favorite coats and accessories to fight him when we go out, but the reality is that too we have to start wrapping ourselves indoors.

Nor do we say that we have to go with the blanket from one place to another when we are at home (although we could perfectly), but it does not hurt to get a robe or polar pajamas. And today we have posted our favorites on Women’Secret:

Harry Potter fleece pajamas





The first model is from the new collection of the firm with Harry Potter, a pajama set with the top made in sheep and pants with a waistband for easy adjustment. 36.99 euros 26.99 euros.

Harry Potter fleece pajamas

Fleece pajamas 101 dalmatians





Continuing with the collaborations we have this pajamas of 101 Dalmatians in gray, which we love for the detail of the dog and the hearts on top. Both the shirt and the pants are made in fleece fabric. 36.99 euros 26.99 euros.

Fleece pajamas 101 dalmatians

Snoopy fleece pajamas





This model of Snoopy It is possibly our favorite due to the zigzag motifs and the chosen colors, which we could not like more. 36.99 euros 26.99 euros.

Khaki fleece pajamas





If you are rather of those who prefer plain colors before drawing prints, this model in kaki it is perfect. So simple that we can even take it to walk the dog. 36.99 euros 26.99 euros.

Pink polar pajamas





Also smooth we have this model in pink, with gradient stripes, in a fleece fabric. The detail of the lacing at the bottom of the sweatshirt is perfect to fit and not get cold. 36.99 euros 26.99 euros.

Sleeping Beauty Pajamas





Continuing with models with prints we have this Sleeping Beauty pajamas, with the three fairy godmothers flying in an ivory sweatshirt and pink pants. 32.99 euros 23.99 euros.

Sleeping Beauty fleece pajamas

Sailor fleece pajamas





And finally another of our favorites is this one with sailor print and cable knit fleece sweatshirt. 36.99 euros 26.99 euros.





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Women’Secret