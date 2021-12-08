The Covid passport is not only a mandatory document to be able to travel in the EU from the age of 12, but in Catalonia it is already a requirement to access bars, restaurants, gyms and nursing homes. Carrying it on your mobile with Google Pay and Wallet is possible and easier than it seems, as we explained to you in its day. These are all the news regarding the Covid certificate that you have to know.

What is the Covid certificate

The Covid digital certificate is a document that accredits the situation of a person with respect to Covid and thus facilitates mobility between the member states of the European Union and access to certain spaces. Being vaccinated is not the only way to get this passport that includes three equally valid accreditations:

Vaccination certificate (complete regimen: 2 doses), recovery certificate (if the person has had the disease in the last six months) and diagnostic test certificatea (negative diagnosis in a PCR test in the previous 72 hours, or 48 hours in the case of an antigen test).

Yes indeed, the newly vaccinated cannot get it from one day to the next. This is because each type of vaccine takes time to build immunity. A temporary window that goes from seven days after the second dose to 14. After this period, the certificate will be available.





How to get the Covid certificate

The certificate is issued free of charge by the health agency of each member country and is valid throughout the European Union. In the case of Spain, the Ministry of Health is the one who issues and certifies the data included, although it is also possible to request it in the Autonomous Community in which we reside.

Both the Ministry of Health and the different Autonomous Communities have enabled different ways to request the COVID Digital Certificate, either through an app or through a web page. The Ministry may take a while to send the physical fitness certificate but with the health apps of each Community, its obtaining is usually immediate. Here you can consult the links to all the health websites and apps of the different Autonomous Communities.

On the case of the Ministry of Health, a web page is enabled to request the Covid Certificate, although it is necessary to authorize the operation with the Permanent Cl @ ve or the Electronic Certificate, in addition to signing the request with Cl @ ve Firma or the Self-signature program. With either of the two ways you should obtain the same result: the certification and the QR that accredits you.

Once we have asked for it, it would only remain download it and, if you want, print it to have it also in physical format. In addition, if you have an Android mobile, Google has announced that it will allow you to save the COVID passport in Google Pay. In this way, we can store and access the vaccination cards and COVID tests in a simpler and safer way, without having to depend on a PDF or install the respective application of your health counseling.





Validity and expiration of the Covid passport

Only in case of having obtained the certificate for having overcome the disease, it is valid for 6 months. If, on the contrary, we have presented a negative test, its validity is only 72 hours. On the other side of the coin, those who receive the third dose will not have to renew the certificate, as they are worth the one they already had as a full guideline.

Photos | Unsplash