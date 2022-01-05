A video of a consumer went viral this week after it became known about the particular way in which she decided to overcome the obligation to enter a shop that sells ice cream with a mask. Mendoza, Argentina.

The unusual case went viral on social networks as the woman was left in her underwear to comply with the regulations that seek to prevent the exponential advance of the omicron variant of coronavirus in that country.

The protocol in Argentina, as in much of the world, requires stores to allow a maximum number of people to enter and, at the same time, for everyone to enter with their mouths covered to prevent the spread of highly contagious aerosols.

The event, according to local media reports, occurred on Saturday, January 1, 2021, around 10 p.m. and was recorded in the security cameras of an ice cream parlor in the province of Mendoza, in the extreme west of Argentina.

How could it be otherwise, it quickly went viral on social networks.

The woman came to the ice cream parlor, located on Italia Street in the Godoy Cruz department, and when she tried to enter the store without the required mask, she decided to take off the dress she was wearing to put it on her face, covering her nose, chin and mouth.

A man and his daughters witnessed the incident, as seen in the footage.

An unusual situation was experienced last night in an ice cream parlor in Godoy Cruz, a woman who was not wearing a chinstrap took off her dress to use it as a mask. Video https://t.co/qkjN2Q6rHd pic.twitter.com/mTWiKPZZsF – Marcelo Ortiz (@MarceloOrtizTV) January 2, 2022

The video shows the exact moment when the woman takes off her garment, enters the ice cream parlor and prepares to see the ice cream tastes that she wanted to bring for her and her friends, who also did not have masks and stayed outside.

According Mendoza newspaperThe store workers asked her to leave and she replied: “Don’t you ask me for my mask? Well, I’m putting it on.”

The video got more than 100,000 views and hundreds of comments.