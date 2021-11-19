A confusion has given the worst experience to a consumer who mistakenly swallowed an AirPod thinking that it was an ibuprofen pill, leading Apple to affect her.

The incident reminds us of how important design is in technology and how simple elements such as the color of a product can lead to an important sales trend or an error by mistaking a certain device for an ibuprofen pill.

This makes design one of the critical characteristics in the technology market and proves the importance of innovation in forms and functionality.

An unfortunate confusion

TikTok user I am Carli Iib has told an unexpected story involving Apple and its legendary AirPods, after she swallowed one of these headphones by mistaking it for an ibuprofen pill, which is characterized by its enormous size.

In her video testimony that surpasses more than 2 million views on TikTok, the user confesses that she completely swallowed the hearing aid and it was not until she defecated it that she got rid of the device from her body.

Carli recalls in her testimony that she was lying on her bed when her hand confused the hearing aid with the 800 mg Ibuprofen pill, a fact that she recalled with emotion and that at the time, due to the magnitude of the accident, she took the opportunity to send a note of voice with sounds that the hearing aid apparently recorded while inside her body.

This is not the only documented case of a consumer swallowing an AirPod by mistake, a similar incident occurred with Bradford Gauthier, who swallowed a hearing aid from the brand while asleep, which was surgically removed, due to being stuck in your esophagus.

Design getting out of control

The latest designs put to the test by brands are rethinking the way a product scales in the market and, more importantly, it manages to define a demand pattern or the worst crisis that forces the cancellation of the patented changes for that product in question.

One of these crises of great magnitude was experienced when Tropicana changed the image of its packaging and its brand, becoming the most disastrous rebranding in the market.

This type of design bets force us to think about fundamental elements, especially when having to propose a communication route for a brand. Within these plans, a very important exercise is defined and that is to innovate in the way in which the scope of a brand is defined and, most importantly, the capacity it reaches when it comes to having to set goals such as sales, significance at the point of sale remembrance in the memory of the consumer, between a long list of objectives to be achieved.

Design, fundamental in technology

Technology has distinguished itself in the market and within this segment a very interesting exercise has been established and it is the one that has to do with the way in which brands are increasingly involved with the consumer.

This functionality has given way in design to very powerful trends such as forgiving by design or responsive design, each in its segment where they stand out but establishing the importance of form and functionality.

