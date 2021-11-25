TikToker Helps Latin American Traders

Within the communities active in social networks, the accounts that help or advise common users, usually have a certain degree of appreciation on the part of users, since Internet users are usually susceptible to this type of content, there are all kinds of influencers who speak and advise, so much so that it is one of the most recurrent topics within social media platforms. In the case of Tik Tok there is a user who advises small merchants in a practical, simple and recurring way, giving advice on customs processes giving different import hacks for Latin American entrepreneurs.

The young influencer has an account within the social network TikTok under the name of tonyeladuanero, although he points out that his real name is Antonio De la Rosa, in addition to having approximately 475.6 thousand followers with a little more than 1 so far , 7M of reactions, although it only indicates that it follows 50 accounts within the platform.

Within the influencer’s profile, approximately 265 posts can be found so far where he talks about different hacks, tricks and gives recommendations so that merchants can carry out all kinds of procedures and exports in the best possible way.

The themes.

The influencer has a variety of different TikToks, with different themes; however, its usual content is focused on providing recommendations to help Latin American merchants improve their sales and import strategy and thereby have a better perspective of the global trading environment.

Among the more than 200 videos that can be found within their profile, there are some that have a fairly large number of visits, such as the video where they talk about motorcycle helmets and the certification processes, which currently has a total of 245.8K of reproductions, in addition to having another post with a number of visits exceeding 678.9K, where the influencer tells in the form of history time, how it was that he almost lost an approximate of $ 9,000 for not knowing the products that were bought in China.

In addition to providing recommendations through the TikTok social network, Antonio De la rosa has an active profile on Instagram under the username of @tonyeladuanero where he constantly seeks to train entrepreneurs and merchants, where he has a series of sections specialized in : fitness, customs and commercial tips, in which it has just over 243 publications, 23.7k followers.

Actions like this allow network users to promote themselves within the fields of interest, in an organic and fun way, since the way in which the knowledge delivered in the videos is delivered, usually carries a tone and use of language Colloquial, and to a certain degree ironic, therefore learning through this type of content is not such a difficult task for most Internet users.

