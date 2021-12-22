With this Christmas strategy Volaris seeks to redeem itself with travelers

December is a month full of joy and goodness, this time that announces the end of a year has among its days various festivities and themes that make the season one of those expected by all, since it is during these dates that the economic spill drives the development of hundreds of families, in addition to being the correct dates to reconnect with family and friends and seek deeper connections, an example of this is the Christmas experience offered by Volaris during one of its veils.

Christmas experience with Volaris

In social networks an initiative by volaris was announced that it is suggested was with the intention of consenting users, since in the short video uploaded to the social network Twitter it can be seen how while waiting for a flight, the team of the aircraft, I put on Christmas music, which resulted in the liking of many of the passengers.

Hahaha, you will fly and your flights with all the Christmas spirit 🌚 pic.twitter.com/npfY3ccto3 – ✖️MONICA (@monicaaags) December 19, 2021

The user named @monicaaags shared from her personal profile, a post where you can see how Volaris will offer a Christmas experience to its passengers, since you can hear how the Christmas song known as “arre borreguitos is played from the speakers of the aircraft ”.

For this reason, the passenger chose to take out her smartphone and record the joyous moment, in addition to the spot and as a title I put the following: “Jajajjajajjaa Volaris and its flights with all the Christmas spirit.” Within the Christmas activations the airline also modified the company logo seeking to provide a similarity with the key character that of Christmas, in different social networks you can see the following change made with which Volaris joins the season once again Christmas.

The subtle change within the logo clearly refers to the children’s favorite character, which is why the colors and their arrangement within the Volaris logo pattern show the appearance of a Santa Claus.

It is worth mentioning that there is a problem in social networks within the collection of fares by different aircraft, which has generated that users find themselves in a generalized dislike for this type of practices, which is why it is suggested that the use of practices focused on Christmas, helps to modify the perspective that users have generated about the airlines, which will modify behavior and regain confidence in a certain way lost.

