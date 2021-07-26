Either for work or simply to enjoy your vacation, if you are going to be away from home for a few days and have an aquarium, then you have to take a look at these automatic feeders. </p><div>

When buying an aquarium do not forget certain accessories which are very important, for example, the filters and the air pump. Both accessories are very useful, not only to keep the water clean, but also for the fish to have the optimal level of oxygen. However, we must not forget the automatic feeder either. The latter is not essential, but it never hurts when we talk about comfort.

There are many types of automatic feeders, but in general not much difference at the level of features. We could say that everyone they are easy to use and basically you only have to worry about filling the food compartment. With that said, let’s take a look at some of the best fish feeders.

Yideng Automatic Feeder

This fish food dispenser stands out for consuming little energy. It can be adjusted to feed the fish up to four times a day. To work requires 2 AA batteries which are not included. The capacity of the container to pour the food is 170 ml. Along with the feeder comes a clamp, a hook latch, and the user manual.

Winbang automatic feeder

If you are looking for a feeder that makes little noise (less than 35 dB), with timer function and that integrates a rechargeable battery, here you have one. It is very easy to use and has 200 ml capacity. Like other models, it has an LCD screen. To install it, you just have to tighten a screw in the base and it will be well attached to one of the sides of the aquarium.

Eheim automatic feeder

We went to a trough of the Eheim brand. This model can feed up to 3 times a day and, in addition, has a diet mode that skips one day every 7 days. The keypad next to the LCD screen is made splash proof, so in this sense you will not have any problem. It also has an alarm system that alerts you when the battery level is low.

JBL automatic feeder

JBL is a renowned brand when it comes to automatic feeders for aquariums and terrariums. On this occasion, we are talking about a feeder whose installation takes a few minutes. You just have to fix the base on one of the walls of the aquarium and tighten a large screw, although it also includes suction cups. The control panel consists of several buttons and a LCD screen which is very useful when programming the feeder. The amount of food to be dispensed and the schedule can be adjusted from said panel.

TONGXU automatic feeder

If you prefer a feeder much more basic, then you have to take a look at this model from the brand TONGXU. For starters, it lacks an LCD screen and buttons. Here everything is limited to filling the container and using the control in the form of wheel to set the amount of food to dispense. For its operation it requires 2 AAA batteries that are not included.