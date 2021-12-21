The branch of Vips Azcapotzalco has been captured providing service, even with the suspension seals placed by the Profeco for misleading advertising.

Although social networks nowadays allow us to realize about some inconsistencies that happen in restaurants around the world every day, only some of these manage to be truly worthy of some sanction by the corresponding authorities, among them, the Profeco.

According to information from the Government of Mexico, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) is the institution in charge of defending the rights of consumers, preventing abuses and guaranteeing fair consumer relations, with Mexico being the first Latin American country to create one of these and the second with a law on the matter. .

One of the ways in which this institution is in charge of carrying out its work is by placing some stamps of suspension of activities in some situations, which are placed when an establishment is audited by verifiers and it was found that it does not comply with the respective safety, quality or regulation standards, giving an opportunity for them to correct their mistakes; However, the stamps cannot be removed by the owners of the establishments, but it must be Profeco itself who removes them to resume operations, otherwise, they would be credited with a sanction.

For some years (Forbes), the multinational Alsea acquired Spanish Group Vips, resulting in that it now has the management of more than a thousand restaurant premises with approximately 20 thousand employees, which manage to invoice more than 800 million euros per year and with estimated gross results of 100 million euros; Some of the franchises involved include Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Ginos, Burger King and Vips, among others.

The Merca 2.0 team captured the branch of Vips Azcapotzalco, which is found with some suspension stamps by Profeco due to apparent misleading advertising, which is why, since they are not withdrawn, these technically should not have resumed operations (for now), however, the branch continues to provide its services.

The position of Vips before this fact with the suspension stamps of the branch in AzcapotzalcoHowever, there has been no response from the brand.

Although some branches of different aspects may be creditors to receive these already recognized suspension seals, the fact that these spaces are shown open to the public, with these images and still offering their services can represent some uncertainty in consumers, in addition to damaging the image of the brand before the perception of those who are in their path, either for health reasons or for any other type of event, as well as the integrity and perception of Alsea.

Previously, other types of companies have shown us what “earning” these stamps can represent for brands, such as the suspension stamps in Volaris a few weeks ago due to the unjustified collection of hand luggage that, despite the fact that they worked on Covering up said event by mentioning that “Profeco confused hand luggage rates” the brand crisis witnessed, continues to represent problems for the airline, especially for users on social networks.

Winning a seal of suspension from Profeco is undoubtedly bad publicity, however, not respecting it could also put the image of the brand at risk.

