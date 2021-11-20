The Uber service responds to the search for a safe and to a certain extent effective transportation solution, since its arrival in Mexico the platform focused on providing transportation services has positioned itself as one of the most profitable, since according to data from the portal afde, for the year 2020 Uber registered an approximate of 1.44 billion trips per quarter, while in the United States, it maintains a participation of 68 percent in shared trips; However, after this success as a mobility service platform, there are actions such as the one denounced by the user of the social network Twitter, @ Atzintli70, which denounces that at the end of his trip, the driver does not complete the service, which caused that an excessive charge was made, because if the driver does not finish the trip, the rate increases.

The complaint on social networks

Through the social network Twitter, the complaint filed by Margarita Badillo with username @ Atzintli70 was announced, which comments that she made a trip through the Uber platform on November 17, where she boarded the KIA RIO unit, with plates 8816 , with a driver partner at 5:45 pm, where he also points out that the trip took place in approximately one hour, with a journey from Aragón la villa to Infonavit Iztacalco, within the CDMX, with a final cost of 110 pesos ; However, the annoyance was generated after a lapse of 22 hours later, since he received a notification of a charge for 614 pesos, due to the fact that the driver did not finish the trip at the time the passenger got off the unit.

@Uber_Support On November 17, I boarded the KIA RIO unit plates 8816 with the driver Antonio, at 5:43 p.m. The trip lasted 1 hour. From Aragón la Villa to Infonavit Iztacalco, CDMX the cost was $ 110, but at 10 p.m. they notified me that they withdrew $ 614 @Uber_MEX – Margarita Badillo (@ Atzintli70) November 18, 2021

Subsequently, to the first Tweet in which the complaint is presented, the user uploaded a second post, where she attaches a screenshot showing how the route taken, the time elapsed, her descent from the unit and also what the partner reported. conduit from Uber to the company, causing overcharging and user annoyance.

After resorting to social networks, the Uber company, from its official Twitter account @Uber_Support, responded to the complaint and asked the user for some information such as; an email, phone number and the last four digits of the payment method used, with this Uber ensures that it will follow up on the complaint to support a resolution.

The actions that Mexico will take after the complaint posted on social networks, as well as the version of what happened from the driving partner, is unknown so far. These types of situations are mostly quickly dealt with when they are presented on social networks, this thanks to the social pressure exerted by the active community of Internet users, who usually use the networks to enforce rights and be able to report alleged abuses by of brands or companies.

