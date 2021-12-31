With "Besotón" in Six Flags, they protest against homophobic acts

After the complaint registered on social networks against Six Flags Mexico, for acts of homophobia against its clients, The LGBT + community called on December 30 to demand respect outside the amusement park.

The demonstration that is promoted on digital platforms cIt will start outside the park entrance at 4:00 pm and is called “Besotón contra la homophobia”, with which they seek to prevent continued discrimination and the objective is to normalize public displays of affection.

The invitation was made by the user in Twitter The Predatory Pose MX who wrote in the post, “Everyone to @SixFlagsMexico in demonstration of our rejection of the homophobia exercised by the staff of this park. No more homophobia. No more hatred. #SixFlagsDiscrimina ”.

TOMORROW to all @SixFlagsMexico in sample of our rejection to the homophobia exerted by the personnel of this park.

The call has already begun to generate that the digital pulse is added through comments on social networks with the use of the hashtags #SixFlagsDiscrimina.

“Give him RT, MASSIVE KISS TOMORROW 16HRS. Outside Six Flags Mexico #SixFlagsDiscrimina #SixFlagsHomofobo ”, says one of the tweets.

The complaint of homophobia

The original complaint against Six Flags was made on the social network Twitter by a user identified as @giov_, explaining that the Mexican park discriminated against two of his friends because they were kissing.

In the tweet thread, the user explains that the director of the establishment who identified himself as “José” threatened to remove them for what he described as “acts that violate morality”.

The tweeter also shared two videos where the alleged director of Six Flags comes out speaking at the time of wanting to expel the young people. “I explain to you. It is a rule, I did not set it, it belongs to the organization. We have to respect it. When you go to a house, you handle yourself as they say at home. They are the rules of the park ”, says the subject in the video.

The complaint did not take long to go viral where Internet users began a digital wave of complaints with the hashtag #SixFlagsDiscrimina, where they demand that Six Flags Mexico and the director of the park be canceled for the acts of homophobia registered.

To date, Six Flags Mexico has not established a position regarding the complaint by consumers against the park director.

Six Flags Pandemic: The Park’s Proposal for Its Season of Terror?