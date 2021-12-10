With a clear objective in mind: to be the preferred online super option for Mexicans, Merqueo turns two years old

If you are one of those who the pandemic left them customs such as ordering everything online, or you are one of those who does not want to get into the traffic that accompanies these December dates, Merqueo It is an option that you should definitely take into account.

East super online grew 10 times more in sales and the number of Mexican users increased five times, as reported Merqueo in your annual report.

In the pandemic, Mexicans bet more on Food Tech

“Super”, “Express” and “Ultra” merchandising

Speed ​​is a feature that without a doubt Merqueo It is well controlled, and this is because, unlike other applications, it is not that someone goes to the supermarket for you, but rather that they have their own distribution centers located at strategic points in Mexico City.

Photo: Merqueo

With this they guarantee speed and efficiency to users; therefore this year they announced “Merqueo Ultra”, with this model seeks to carry a wide variety of products, with ultra-fast deliveries.

If you place an order in the “Ultra” mode, your purchases will arrive in 30 minutes, or they will be free, yes, like pizza.

Pandemic Raised Prices Online: Study

Present in more than 20 locations, with the option “Super”, Merqueo aims to make the lives of Mexicans easier by making scheduled deliveries, so that it arrives just when you are home.

Photo: Merqueo

For its part, the option “Merqueo Express”, it is ideal for smaller orders with deliveries from 45 minutes.

“Mexico is one of the most important markets, as we have grown considerably, we currently have more than 200 employees who help us improve our business and operations locally, and for next year we seek to grow our workforce by 50%” Miguel Mc Allister CEO of Merqueo

To celebrate its anniversary, Merqueo will offer the entire month of December, promotions that you cannot pass up as free shipping on all Super orders.

For new users: