Huawei could already be preparing its next generation of folding phones, and they would be cheaper to manufacture, which could be reflected in the final price to the consumer.

With the launch of the latest folding devices on the market and their acceptable sales, it is already an indication that folding phones are the present and not the future, and have gone from being experimental terminals within the reach of few pockets to being a Very attractive option for much of the market.

Virtually all the major players in the market, with the exception of Apple, have already launched a folding phone and Huawei is one of them, and after the success of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, it seems they want to take advantage of this new market trend.

Now according to a report from Economic Times, through IT Home, has pointed out that Huawei would have started mass production of its next generation of folding phones, evidently for a launch in 2022 and that it would compete with the offerings of Samsung and Xiaomi.

According to the aforementioned source, a meeting of investors was held on November 25 in which Zhaoli Technology revealed that it had begun mass manufacturing of a new folding hinge for smartphones, for a particular customer they did not name.

Interestingly, they comment that this hinge is cheaper to manufacture. Although they have not specified for whom they were producing the hinges, sources speculate that it is for Huawei, which would seek greater profitability than with the Mate X2.

This is especially interesting, because the arrival of these high-end devices to other ranges like the average, could definitely boost this new foldable phone market. Having a component such as the hinge at a lower price in production would also have to be reflected in the final price towards the consumer.

In any case at the moment folding phones usually cost twice or even triple that of a normal smartphone and the public continues to opt for the smart devices of a lifetime. However, starting to produce folding terminals at prices below current prices will be an interesting boost for this new form factor.