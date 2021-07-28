Batman will return to one of the media that made him known, the audio stories with Batman: Unburied, where the actor Winston Duke will give life to the Dark Knight

A new era arrives for DC Comics. After expanding their universe to comics, film and television, they return to familiar ground, radio series, through a new podcast. Batman: Unburied, whose lead voice will be Winston Duke.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Winston Duke will lend his voice to Bruce Wayne / Batman on the Batman Unburied podcast. A story by the scriptwriter David S. Goyer, which will reach the most important audio platform on the internet.

For this project, actor Jason Isaacs will play Alfred Pennyworth, in what will be a radio series that will explore a psychological thriller where intrigue, mystery and horror will be part of the plot.

David S. Goyer, writer of Batman v Superman, commented that he is excited to get involved again in a Batman project.

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for a long time. And I was looking for the right story, returning to Batman seemed like the perfect opportunity to do one. We will be using the exclusive audio benefits to delve into the most nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s gallery of villains “.

A new era for DC Comics

Batman: Unburied will be the first podcast that DC Comics will produce in partnership with the most popular audio platform on the planet, and it even already has a synopsis.

“When the public meets Bruce Wayne, he is a forensic pathologist working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a hideous serial killer who preys on the citizens of Gotham. The superhero will not only be forced to face his own mental demons, but will also have to overcome them to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman. ”

The premiere of Batman: Unburied will be the first of several podcasts featuring characters like Wonder Woman, Lois Lane, Catwoman, Riddler and Batgirl, among others.

