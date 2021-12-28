Windows 11 continues to expand its domains, either through updates or with the sale of computers that have the new operating system. More computers and more risk of a failure affecting more users who have already adopted Windows 11 as their operating system. And that’s what happens with the last bug that affects HDR compatible monitors.

Those who bet on using HDR (or High Dynamic Range in Spanish) on their monitors when using some image or video editing programs on their computer, may find that the colors that should have been white are shown in a yellowish tone. And not, It is not a failure of the monitor, but the person responsible is Windows 11.

Windows 11 is responsible





Microsoft acknowledges the existence of a bug that affects monitors that support HDR mode and the Auto HDR option, which allows DirectX 11+ -based games to be able to display a higher amount of brightness, colors, and better contrast.

Those who have chosen to take advantage of that ability are seeing how some image editing programs they do not display the colors correctly. Above all, it affects the white tones that look yellowish. In fact, it is a bug that Microsoft engineers already recognize and for which there is still no solution.

“some image editing programs may not display colors correctly on certain HDR displays [de tal forma que] white colors could show up in bright yellow or other colors. “

This is a bug related to HDR monitors and whose root of the problem is in the Win32 APInot in the affected image-editing applications. This means that it is not in the hands of the application developers, who cannot even correct the failure with an update. Those who are affected should wait for the corrective patch from Microsoft.





Microsoft is already working on a solution in the form of a patch to correct this bug, something that they already comment on the support page, but there is still time for it to be released and They speak of the end of January as the expected date for it to be launched a solution.

This color rendering glitch does not affect all profile management programs and “The color profile options available on the Windows 11 configuration page, including Microsoft’s color control, are expected to work correctly.”

If you are one of those affected by this failure you have no choice but to wait. Presumably, the patch will go through Insider Program users first, but for everyone else there are still a few weeks until the patch is released.

