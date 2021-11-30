Finally, and after a long wait, the first MIUI 13 beta is now a reality. Xiaomi has just started rolling out the new version of its customization layer in a total of seven models that they are already being able to test all the novelties of this software through its closed beta version for its subsequent deployment in a stable way as we can read through MyDrivers.

The most interesting thing is that this beta is based on Android 12, so these phones will not only be able to have all the advantages and news of MIUI 13, but also They will also be able to enjoy the different functions included in the latest version of the Google operating system.

In this case, MIUI 13 has started its closed beta phase only in the Chinese market through Xiaomi’s developer programTherefore, only software workers or developers have access to this version to be able to polish possible malfunctions.





Among the Xiaomi phones that can already enjoy this version we find the following:

In principle, as other rumors that we have already told you about from Mundo Xiaomi point out, MIUI 13 will be presented on December 16 in China few days after the long-awaited Xiaomi 12, so this testing period will only last a few weeks before the stable deployment of this software.

Via | MyDrivers