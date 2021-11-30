One of the main reasons that has caused the rejection of this new version of Windows, have been the requirements requested by the firm itself. In fact, these have sometimes left out certain recently launched computers, which their owners have not liked. The system has been with us for several weeks and little by little it is spreading and installing compatible equipment.

Microsoft does not recommend its forced installation as this could lead to certain operating problems. That is why a large part of its growth is due to those teams that have already received the possibility of updating.

More users than you think have installed Windows 11

At this time and after several weeks since Microsoft made the new Windows 11 available to compatible computers, we already know some market penetration data. It is possible that this information may surprise more than one, since the pace of installation of the new operating system seems to be not bad. And it is that based on the latest data published by the consultancy AdDuplex, at the moment the new Windows 11 is already touching 9% of the total market penetration of Windows.