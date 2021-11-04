Movistar vs Orange vs Vodafone vs Yoigo: who has better 5G?

Before we dive into the results, we must know that the measurements were made during a period of 7 days between August 17, 2021 and August 24 of this year. 46,000 samples were taken using a Samsung Galaxy S21 +. With this, they surfed the Internet, downloaded files or viewed YouTube videos (which would correspond to a fairly real use).

This option is being exploited mainly by Movistar and Orange as it requires a simple software update. For its part, Vodafone only has 5G NSA in the 3.5 GHz band, which is more expensive to deploy, which makes it available in few cities compared to the competition. Yoigo, for the moment, “pulls” the deployment of Orange in practically all of the cases.

First of all, we must clarify that no operator is commercially offering 5G SA In other words, the so-called “real 5G” that works independently of 4G infrastructure and offers next-generation speeds, latencies and special functions. In Spain we have two cases. The first are the operators that offer all or part of their 5G coverage in the 3.5 GHz band through the 5G NSA. Second, we have operators that use a technical shortcut called DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) that reuses 4G bands, but offers slightly less speed.

5G in Barcelona and Madrid

In Barcelona, Vodafone He is the operator who gets the most points when doing with 904 out of a total of 1000 possible. The second position is for Orange with 865 points, Yoigo is third with 774 points and Movistar fourth with 745 points. In Madrid the order is repeated with Vodafone with 934 points, Orange with 893 points, Yoigo with 798 points and Movistar with 708 points.

For time connected to the 5G network, Orange and Yoigo they are the operators in which we are using this coverage in the most percentage of the time. Movistar, combining 5G with 5G DSS would be placed in third position. Finally, Vodafone, which only depends on 5G in 3.5 GHz, is the one that would offer the least percentage of the time in 5G in both Madrid and Barcelona.

For speed, Vodafone offers more than 500 Mbps both in Madrid and Barcelona. This figure, despite being high, shows that there is still a long way to go to offer those promised gigabit speeds. Yoigo is the second, Movistar the third, close to 300 Mbps and Orange is left with 260 Mbps in both cities.

As always, we ask Caution with the results of this and other analyzes speed or network quality. They should be one more simple piece of information that we consult when choosing one or the other operator. In addition, we will never be left with a result and we will look at others such as the OCU or the Guardianship Report on Mobile Networks. Finally, it should be noted that, in the case of this study, it focuses only on Madrid and Barcelona, ​​NOT on the entire national territory.