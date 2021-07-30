After a month of testing Windows 11 on the Windows Insider Dev Channel, Microsoft has released its new operating system to Beta Channel. Those users who are less expert and who do not mind not being the first to try the latest news should remain in this channel. Only Builds will reach the Beta Channel with a guaranteed minimum stability and without major bugs that prevent normal use of the device.

Windows 11: getting closer to its final version

The build chosen to reach the Beta Channel has been the 22000,100, which we currently enjoy on the Dev Channel. We talk about it in this post, where you can see all its news (especially focused on the user interface, the addition of the new Teams application and many corrections).

Users installing Windows 11 for the first time will encounter a very renewed operating system as well as familiar. It still looks like Windows (not like Windows 8) but the experience is definitely more pleasant than with Windows 10. We have a new Start Menu, Taskbar, File Explorer, context menus, Microsoft Store, Notification Center, Settings application, Widgets and much more.

How to enter the beta?

To install the Windows 11 Beta you just have to access the Beta Channel from the section of “Windows Insider Program” in the Windows 10 Settings application. Similarly, this could be the ideal time for less adventurous users of the Windows 11 Dev Channel to switch to the Beta Channel (as both channels are in the same build, the change will be a matter of seconds).