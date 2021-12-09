The Apple glasses are coming next year, and Ming-Chi Kuo just revealed a lot of interesting information.

Apple is preparing a revolutionary new device to which commonly known as ‘Apple Glass’, although that does not have to be its final name. This device would combine virtual reality and augmented reality to offer us a unique experience, and it looks like we could finally see it in 2022.

We have heard a lot of rumors about this device, but now the best analyst of Apple has revealed a lot of information. Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed the weight of this device, which will be quite light, and its form of control through gestures.

News about Apple Glass

The first generation of ‘Apple Glass’ will weigh around 300-400 grams, quite light if we compare them with the virtual reality glasses on the market. In addition, Kuo indicates that Apple is already working on a design for the second generation that will be significantly lighter.

On the other hand, Kuo informs that the device will incorporate 3D sensors more advanced than the ones Apple uses for Face ID on iPhones and iPads. The glasses will have up to 4 3D sensors and will be able to detect much more distant objects, up to 200% further than current Face ID sensors according to Kuo.

These sensors would allow Apple to create a innovative motion and gesture detection system that will allow to control the device through movements with our hands. In addition, they will have eye tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, facial expression detection and spatial detection.

In terms of sales, Kuo expects Apple to sell between 2.5 and 3.5 million units of first-generation glasses during 2023. The second generation will launch in 2024, and Apple expects demand to grow significantly as the product evolves. This second generation could sell about 10 million units.

Apple Watch and Apple Glass, parallel lives and … complementary?

Rumors also indicate that this will be an extremely expensive device, above 1,000 euros. It will be independent of the iPhone and the Mac by having a chip with a level of processing similar to the M1, and will have a high-resolution screen for each eye.

Related topics: Manzana

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe