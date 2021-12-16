Microsoft just released the Build 22523.1000 Windows 11 on the Windows Insider Dev Channel. This will be the last build of the year, as the team will take a well-deserved vacation to return with renewed strength in 2022. Let’s see what this Christmas gift from the Windows Insider team brings us!
3 Build 22523.1000 fixes
Important information!
- ARM64 PCs will be able to install this build.
- This build can be downloaded in ISO format from this link.
- This is the last build of the year.
Changes and improvements
- Snap groups are being shown in ALT + TAB and in Task View just like when you hover over open applications on the taskbar, and you see them there, with all Insiders in the Dev Channel.
- When File Explorer is open to “This Computer”, the option to add media server and (if applicable) remove media server is now available by clicking the “…” menu on the command bar.
- As part of the ongoing effort to move settings from the Control Panel to the Settings app:
Links to Programs and Features in Control Panel will now open in Settings> Applications> Installed Applications.
The option to Uninstall Updates (for cumulative updates, etc.) from Control Panel is being moved to a new page in the Settings app in Settings> Windows Update> Update History.
Build 22523.1000 fixes
Taskbar
- Fixed an issue with text input initialization that could cause the shell (for example, the Start menu and Search) to become unresponsive on ARM64 PCs.
- Information about the battery icon should no longer unexpectedly display a percentage greater than 100.
- Application icons should no longer overlap date and time on secondary monitors when many applications are open.
File Browser
- Worked to fix an issue where keyboard focus was sometimes lost after pressing Enter when using F2 to rename OneDrive files.
Spotlight collection
- After enabling the spotlight collection, your first image (after Whitehaven beach) should appear a bit faster now.
- Icons have been added to the context menu entries of the spotlight collection.
Entry
- Improved the reliability of voice typing invocation.
- Fixed an issue where the border of our text input experiences (voice typing, emoji panel, etc.) would not draw correctly when a contrast theme was activated.
- Mitigated an intermittent crash in the pen menu process if it was opened and closed immediately before opening occurred.
Widgets
- Fixed an issue that caused links to not open correctly when opening the widget dashboard using the hover.
Setting
- Settings content should no longer get cut off on the side of the window when the Settings window is made small.
- Settings should no longer occasionally crash when opening combo boxes, affecting certain settings, such as the ability to set custom click actions for the pen.
- Fixed an issue where the “Add a device” option in Bluetooth and Devices would silently hang when trying to connect new Bluetooth devices.
- A number of keywords have been added to make the voice access feature appear in the search results for settings.
Others
- Fixed an issue that caused ARM64 PCs to experience error checking citing a memory management error in the previous flight.
- Fixed an issue that caused DWM to crash (causing the screen to flicker repeatedly) when trying to use certain applications.
- Mitigated an issue that caused certain applications to hang when running Narrator.
- Missing information was added when examining the details of the narratorquickstart.exe properties.
- Fixed an issue where Narrator would not respond to UIA events such as notifications, live regions, or text events.
Known issues
general
- You may not be able to log into some apps like Feedback Hub. Restarting the PC should correct the problem.
- Reports are being investigated that some Insiders are seeing failure to update drivers and firmware in the latest versions with error 0x8007012a.
Beginning
- In some cases, you may not be able to enter text when using search from Start or the taskbar. If you experience the problem, press WIN + R on your keyboard to launch the Run dialog, and then close it.
Taskbar
- Taskbar sometimes flickers when switching input method.
- The network icon sometimes disappears on the taskbar when it is supposed to be there. If you run into this, try using Task Manager to restart explorer.exe.
- If you have multiple monitors connected to your PC and you right-click on the date and time in the taskbar of your main monitor, explorer.exe will crash.
Look for
- After clicking the search icon on the taskbar, the search panel may not open. If this happens, restart the “Windows Explorer” process and reopen the search panel.
Setting
- When viewing the list of available Wi-Fi networks, the signal strength indicators do not reflect the correct signal strength.
- The settings can be locked by going to System> Display> HDR.
- There is a blank entry in Bluetooth and devices.
Spotlight collection
- If you are using the Spotlight collection, the current image does not currently migrate on upgrade, which may leave you with a black desktop background after upgrading to this build. This should be fixed on the next flight.
Widgets
- Changing the alignment of the taskbar can make the Widgets button disappear from the taskbar.
- The widget board may not have the correct resolution when passing the input point on a secondary monitor.
- The widget board may be temporarily blank.
- When you have multiple monitors, the content of the Widgets on the taskbar can get out of sync between the monitors.
- With the taskbar aligned to the left, information such as temperature is not displayed. This will be fixed in a future update.
Voice access
- Some text creation commands, for example “select that” or “remove that”, may not work as expected in Windows applications.
- The recognition of some punctuation marks and symbols such as the @ sign is not accurate.