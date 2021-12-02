Windows 10 and Windows 11 licensing deals at CDkeysales

In case you are interested in buying Windows and Office licenses, we have the following offers:

We also have Office licenses on offer, both the Office 2016, 2019 and 2021 versions:

If you want to buy the cheapest licenses for Windows 10 or Windows 11, then you have a great offer of 35% applying the discount coupon “RD35”.

Buy the license in Cdkeysales at the best price

As you have seen, on the official cdkeysales website we have the latest versions of Windows with the Windows 11 version, and also the latest version of Office with the 2021 version, therefore, you will be up-to-date in terms of feature updates and security.

Buy the license in Cdkeysales at the best price

On the official website of CDkeysales you can buy the best licenses at the best price, we will only have to follow the following steps:

Register on the official website

Confirm our email address

Login with our newly created account.

Enter the page of the product you want and add it to the shopping cart.

In the shopping cart you can see the real price of the product, now we are going to “Go to payment” to continue with the purchase, we enter the discount code “RD35” and we will have the final price:

Once we have purchased the license, in a few minutes we will receive the license code by email. We must remember that Windows and Office licenses are forever.

Activate Windows 10 with the purchased license

Activating the license in Windows 10 is very simple, we must go to «Home / Settings / Update and security«, Once we are in this menu, we select« Activation »and we will follow the steps of the configuration wizard.

It will indicate that the key is activated correctly, and we will have our Windows 10 operating system perfectly legal.

As you have seen, having an original Windows 10 or Windows 11 operating system for life is very cheap buying at CDkeysales. The prices of the licenses are really cheap and activating them is very easy. Lastly, we can pay quickly and safely with PayPal.