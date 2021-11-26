Although Wonder Woman 3 is still being written, some outlets are talking about the possible addition of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman to the film.

Wonder Woman 3 is currently being written, but according to That Hashtag Show, we will see Jason Momoa’s Aquaman accompanying the Amazon. The portal reports that in the possible plot of the Wonder Woman trilogy, Diana must fight a hero turned villain that bridges the worlds of Themyscira and Atlantis. Arion would be that character.

According to the report, Arion begins to wreak havoc on both Themyscira and Atlantis, causing the two to disagree and a kind of war begins to unfold, as seen in Flashpoint.

In the comics, Arion made his debut as a hero in the pages of Warlord # 55 (1982), created by Paul Kupperberg and Jan Duursema. Arion was a powerful immortal sorcerer who protects the kingdom of Atlantis. However, for the New 52 continuity he returned as a villain. The character had a stake in the Crisis on Infinite Earths and Infinite Crisis events.

However, despite the fact that many of us would like to see this meeting, the note ends with these lines: “As has already been said, although these plot details are exciting, keep in mind that the film is still in the works. early stages of the writing process. Therefore, things can, and often do, change, although in most cases the most important points of the story remain. “

Source: That Hashtag Show

