Miles Morales presents his Ultimate Edition for PS5

Sony presents with spectacular trailer the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the exclusive video game for PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 developed by Insomniac Games, presents its Ultimate Edition with a Spectacular new trailer available on the PlayStation® YouTube channel. This edition, exclusive to next-generation game consoles, includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spiderman Remastered.

Throughout the piece, composed entirely of images from both video games and in which, for the first time, images of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered are seen, and Miles Morales dialogue about the difficulty of being Spider-Man and fighting to protect the city, while images of the confrontations of both superheroes against some of the main villains of the games are interspersed.

You can see the trailer below

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales allows players to fully experience the PlayStation®5 experience and puts players in the shoes of Miles Morales, the new hero of Marvel’s New York, through spectacular visuals with beautiful 4K and HDR 2 graphics, along with the reflections of the buildings thanks to the Ray tracing and the optimization of the lighting, the shadows and the details of the characters. In addition, gamers will benefit from an optional 60fps performance mode and will be able to enjoy the title in a completely immersive way thanks to almost instant reload thanks to the ultra-high-speed SSD of PlayStation®5, 3D Tempest spatial audio technology and the Adaptive triggers on the DualSense ™ controller, which will make players feel each of Miles Morales’ punches, cobweb shots and poison blasts in their hands.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available for purchase in the common outlets and in two different versions (Standard Edition and Definitive Edition) through the PlayStation®Store.