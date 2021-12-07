Miles Morales presents his Ultimate Edition for PS5

Index hide
Sony Interactive Entertainment announces that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the exclusive video game for PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 developed by Insomniac Games, presents its Ultimate Edition with a Spectacular new trailer available on the PlayStation® YouTube channel. This edition, exclusive to next-generation game consoles, includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spiderman Remastered.

Throughout the piece, composed entirely of images from both video games and in which, for the first time, images of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered are seen, and Miles Morales dialogue about the difficulty of being Spider-Man and fighting to protect the city, while images of the confrontations of both superheroes against some of the main villains of the games are interspersed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales allows players to fully experience the PlayStation®5 experience and puts players in the shoes of Miles Morales, the new hero of Marvel’s New York, through spectacular visuals with beautiful 4K and HDR 2 graphics, along with the reflections of the buildings thanks to the Ray tracing and the optimization of the lighting, the shadows and the details of the characters. In addition, gamers will benefit from an optional 60fps performance mode and will be able to enjoy the title in a completely immersive way thanks to almost instant reload thanks to the ultra-high-speed SSD of PlayStation®5, 3D Tempest spatial audio technology and the Adaptive triggers on the DualSense ™ controller, which will make players feel each of Miles Morales’ punches, cobweb shots and poison blasts in their hands.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available for purchase in the common outlets and in two different versions (Standard Edition and Definitive Edition) through the PlayStation®Store.

Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially the cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I was fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the whole world created by George Lucas, the scene of the corellia ship being chased by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. The music of John Williams was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls of the saga. Another great influence has been the comics, specifically the Vertex editions of Spiderman, X-patrol, The Avengers, The Fantastic 4, with which I learned to draw by copying the vignettes of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza School of the Arts.