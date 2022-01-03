Although the second trilogy of the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has not been officially announced yet, we do know that Amy Pascal (Sony Pictures) has every intention of confirming Spider-man 4 as soon as possible and we already know that they are working on it after the incredible success that it has been Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Also is true that Spider-Man: No Way Home It has a bittersweet taste of the end of the trilogy and even of farewell, but perhaps there is a detail that has escaped debate and that in the daily express they have wanted to rescue on their website. What if they had already established the villain of Spider-Man 4?

Now come some Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilersSo maybe it’s time to stop reading if you haven’t seen the biggest movie of 2021 yet. Okay? Are you warned correctly? Okay, then we continue!

In Spider-Man: No Way Home we see how arachnid villains from different universes sneak into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after what happened with the Doctor Strange spell that Peter Parker screwed up.

However, at the end of the movie Spider-Man asks him to cast one last spell. To prevent more multiversal villains from entering his universe, the Sorcerer Supreme employs a magic that causes everyone to forget who Peter Parker is.

So Ned, MJ and everyone else forget who is good old Pete and our hero rents a nice beggar room as luckily Parker demands and establishes himself as the definitive version of Spider-Man, even wearing a cool new suit. .

What will happen in Spider-Man 4 after what happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

With the institute finished, Spider-man 4 It looks like it will start a second trilogy in the MCU that narrates the character’s college years, although it remains to be seen who will be the villain of the next film and what kind of story he will tell us.

The Tom Hardy’s Venom, which was confirmed in the Marvel Universe in the post-credits scene of Venom: There Will Be Carnage, It seems that he will not be the villain we see, after the “joke” they told us in the post-credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, is this really safe? Is Tom Hardy’s Venom “joke” in the post-credits scenes of both films just that, a “joke”? In Express they are not so sure and they cling to that last shot of the arachnid movie, in which we see a small fragment of the symbiote staying in the MCU. This means that Venom will be the villain of Spider-Man 4?

Of course, we will have to wait to find out, but it would be very interesting to see a Spidey movie in which the villain was Venom. Not necessarily Tom Hardy’s, because that fragment of symbiote that has been left loose in the MCU could join anyone and do something incredible in the second Tom Holland trilogy.

What do you think about it?