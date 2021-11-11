Nicholas Hammond, actor who played Spider-Man in the ’70s series, clarified if he will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home

With the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the possibility of seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfields alongside Tom Holland in their respective roles as Spider-Man, another actor on the film’s radar is Nicholas Hammond, the interpreter of Spidey in the 70s.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicholas Hammond admitted that he wanted to make a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, something that unfortunately will not be featured.

“I think it would have been a lot of fun. It would have been a kick in the pants to have the old man there… I had high hopes that they would come near me, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen“

Hammond also discussed Tom Holand’s portrayal of Peter Parker / Spider-Man, which is close to what the actor performed on the television series.

“Tom Holland’s version is the closest to what we were doing; trying to turn him into a real guy, someone you could really forget had these powers and get caught up in Peter’s story … That was what we were looking for“.

What happened to Nicholas Hammond’s Spider-Man series?

Spider-Man was a television series that aired between 1977 and 1979 on CBS, but despite its popularity, the series only ran for one season.

Hammond notes that the behind-the-scenes work was exceptional, but it was CBS executives who contributed to the series’ failure.

“They started cutting and changing the schedule, and the audience just couldn’t follow us… I think they did a very poor job marketing the show, and it’s a shame because I think we could have worked for a few more years. “

Even Hammond mentions that Stan Lee was not a fan of the show, despite the fact that Spidey was his “favorite son”, since the series did not include the villains emanating from the title.

“I think what let Stan down was a choice we made, which, frankly, I felt was the right choice, which was to root it all in reality.”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) in one of the films that will establish the multiverse.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

