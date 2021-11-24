Keanu Reeves stated that he would love the opportunity to reprise the role of John Constantine in a sequel to the film.

In a recent lengthy interview with Esquire magazine, actor Keanu Reeves mentioned that he would love to return for Constantine 2, in a sequel to the DC Comics supernatural detective film. In the middle of a dissertation on how many characters named John has played, Reeves made the aforementioned statement.

The actor makes it clear that Constantine occupies a special role among the John’s he has given life to and hopes that he will eventually be asked to return to the role of paranormal investigator in the comic.

Take a look at this video from minute 6:30:

In the interview, Keanu Reeves says: “I loved playing Constantine. John Constantine. I have played many Johns… How many Johns have I played? I don’t even know. I think there are more than ten. But, anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again. “

Directed by Francis Lawrence and written by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello, Constantine was released in 2005 based on the DC comic. For many, this is the best Hellblazer adaptation ever seen. It stars Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou, and Gavin Rossdale, in addition to Reeves.

Source: Esquire

One of the most important Constantine miniseries is waiting for you in our online store with:

DC Universe – John Constantine, Hellblazer: City of Demons

They take over London, one beer at a time.

Magic is in the blood of John Constantine. Literal.

Thanks to a demon transfusion years ago, there is a dark power mixed with all the alcohol and nicotine that flow through the veins of the London street wizard. On one occasion or another, it has gotten him out of trouble … and gotten into others in the same way.

But where there is power, there are men who want to harness it. And while Constantine’s magic — not to mention his enormous mentality — helps keep demon blood in check, a few drops in the wrong person’s system could create a monster.

Or an entire city full of them.

All it takes is one serious accident to ambush Constantine in a horrible conspiracy to turn London into Hell on Earth. Will he be able to drain the city of its demons or is this an infection that not even Constantine can cure?

Writer Si Spencer (THE VINYL UNDERGROUND) channels open the urban belly to see what emanates from it in HELLBLAZER: CITY OF DEMONS, sensationally illustrated by Sean Murphy (JOE THE BARBARIAN, PUNK ROCK JESUS ​​& BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT). This compilation also features “Another Damn Christmas,” a special John Constantine bonus story, by artist and writer Dave Gibbons (WATCHMEN).

