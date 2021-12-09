Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness will see the debut of America Chavez and the return of Scarlet Witch, but some merchandise already shows what they will look like.

The BleedingCool site has released a LEGO set with Marvel characters, specifically from the movie Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, where we can see for the first time what America Chavez will look like on her debut and Scarlet Witch on her return.

The site states that: “The 264-piece set will show Doctor Strange taking on Gargantos with the help of Wong and América Chávez. We already knew that America Chavez would be in this movie, but the packaging shows us the young America for the first time … Wong and Doctor Strange will also receive new upgrades to their uniforms, and Scarlet Witch will be wearing her new WandaVision costume. The creature from the dark dimension will wreak havoc in New York City, and this could also be our first meeting of America Chavez in the MCU. “

Take a look at the two versions of the set box, one with the LEGO figures and one with the actors:

Social media hasn’t been slow to highlight the details shown in this first look at America Chavez and Scarlet Witch for Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness:

New image of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff on the box of a Doctor Strange 2 Lego Set. pic.twitter.com/PQcetSrBkY – Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) December 2, 2021

The same images of the characters have been reported in other merchandise related to Doctor Strange 2:

Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness will premiere on May 6, 2022, and it is expected that in early January of the following year we will see the first trailer of the Marvel Studios production.

Sources: LEGO and BleedingCool

The debut of the Supreme Sorcerer is waiting for you in our online store with:

Marvel Verse – Doctor Strange

Life and magic gave him a second chance… and he became the Supreme Sorcerer!

The master of the mystical arts revealed his origin in Strange Tales # 115 in 1963, after his previous appearances shocked the minds of thousands of readers. Thus, the famous and conceited New York surgeon created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko began a journey of discovery that is, practically, an analogy of the emergence, development and mastery of the powers that made him the main protector of the Earth against magical threats and mystics.

This edition compiles: Strange Tales # 115 (1963); Doctor Strange: The Oath # 1-5 (2006) and Doctor Strange # 1 (2015).

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction