In mid-November the third and final phase of deployment of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in China, concluding the arrival of this version to the different compatible smartphones of the brand.

This is mainly due to the fact that in Spain we are still waiting for the arrival of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition . An intermediate version of the system that has emerged with the intention of solving the problems that have appeared in the different devices. For this reason, there is some uncertainty about whether MIUI 13 It will land before we see that update.

This means that probably the next step of the Chinese company is to release the update progressively in Europe, but when? In principle, it is possible to think that during this month of December and January this intermediate version will begin to arrive in Spain.

However, the mobiles in which it will be available are unknown, since it is not known if Xiaomi will continue with the same methodology than the one used for the country of origin.

MIUI 13 is a mystery

The MIUI 13 release date remains unofficial. At first, everything pointed to what would happen during the summer of this year, but, finally, it was not. The reason for this may be due to the problems caused by MIUI 12. So Xiaomi has decided to fix first these questions before entering fully into the development of the new version.

The only information provided by the Asian brand is that it will debut before the end of 2021. Most rumors suggest that it will do so on December 16. hand in hand with the new Xiaomi 12.

It is possible that during the event where the company’s new smartphone will be announced, the arrival of both updates. First of all, MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to the rest of European countries (including Spain) and MIUI 13 at the moment only to the Chinese ROM.

There is also the possibility that the company opts for jump straight to the most recent version, but they are most likely to walk slowly but not in a hurry to ensure the best possible performance.