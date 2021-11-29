When we talk about the Pocophone F3 we do it about one of the best brand mobiles. The reason for this statement arises from its properties, which are found focused on gaming . Proof of this is its Snapdragon 870 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU, in addition to its Dolby Atmos audio and AMOLED screen.

Choose a phone with good camera system it is really important in a stage where we capture practically any moment of the day with our terminal. Under this premise, we bring you three big mobiles that they are going to see the faces (or the hardware) to see which of them has integrated the best camera . The candidates are the POCO F3, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

However, as far as photography leaves a lot to be desired. This terminal incorporates a camera system consisting of a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle, a 5 MP macro and a 20 MP front sensor.

These don’t do any great, offering ordinary, run-of-the-mill results with nothing to note, although HDR can improve images a bit. While it is true that it allows 4K video recording and 30 FPS.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Be very careful, although the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is below the previous case in terms of performance, the same does not happen with its sensors. This Xiaomi device brings with it a set of cameras consisting of: a 108 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide angle, a 5MP macro, a 2MP depth sensor and a 16 MP front.

At first glance we can see a noticeable jump as far as the main sensor is concerned, while the rest of the faculties remain the same, with the exception of the depth sensor and the front, which decreases its number of MP.

But, oddly enough, the images obtained are not significantly different from what was seen in the previous case. On paper it has better characteristics, but the processing of the catches is not ideal, creating blurry photographs with somewhat artificial colors. Of course, when HDR is activated the photos improve significantly.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

In terms of photographic components, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is quite similar to its partner POCO. Basically because there is not much difference between the two, since the only difference is in its main 64 MP camera. The rest of the properties are not altered.

The thing is, of course, to check its operation in practice and the truth is that leave enough what you wantr if we take into account that it is the most expensive of the three devices. The resulting images feel somewhat artificial, even with less quality than the POCO F3. Brightness is an aspect that makes this smartphone suffer a lot.

conclusion

We are facing three smartphones whose overall performance is truly competent. However, when it comes to taking photographs, they are not referents. Above all, in the latter case, whose price is higher than the rest. For this reason, and as expected observing its characteristics, the jackpot goes to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, as it is the most complete and versatile if we are looking for a good camera system that is led by a 108 MP main sensor. In addition, it is not the only thing that this mobile boasts for less than 290 euros.