Donkey kong, the famous video game character Mario bros, it could have its own animated movie and it would star Seth Rogen.

One month ago, Shigeru Miyamoto, the person behind Super Mario Bros, revealed that this famous franchise will have an animated film and will feature an incredible star-studded cast. After fans received this great news, a rumor began to circulate that Donkey kong He will have a solo tape and the person who will give him his voice will be Seth Rogen.

Within the cast that will lead the film of Mario bros, is Chris Pratt, who will voice the main character of the story. Also, viewers will see Anya. Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day will play Luigi and Jack Black will play Bowser. Of course Donkey Kong will also be part of this film, and will be played by Seth Rogen. In this way, if the character’s solo animated film comes true, it would not be the first time that the actor has voiced the mythical gorilla.

What is known so far

According to information provided by Giant Freakin Robot, Donkey kong will have his own solo movie. Apparently, from Nintendo and Illumination they seek to create a cinematographic universe of the most famous sagas that the Japanese company has had. The source of the site did not reveal more details about it, but they do assure that Fred Armisen will join this spin-off, where he will play Cranky Kong (a character who will also be given life in the Mario tape).

On the other hand, the portal ensures that the Donkey kong it is in a very premature development; In this way, it is expected to be released in 2023. As for the Mario Bros movie with Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy, it is scheduled to be released in December 2022. There is definitely still a long time to go for the fans can see these stories in theaters.