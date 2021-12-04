Since the announcement of the change of the name of Facebook to Meta, various talks have been generated around the creation, implementation and development of what is now known as the metaverse, before this model a trend that is growing is The implementation of NFT, which can be considered as a modern and digital version of collectibles, before this growth Wikipedia enters the metaverse and does so by putting an NFT of its first edition up for auction.

The auction

The first edition of the Wikipedia portal will be auctioned by Christie’s, this NFT is the one consisting of the first publication of the online encyclopedia which was published on January 15, 2001. This first publication within the page, has only two words, which were placed on the cover during the half-hearted beginnings of the encyclopedia.

The first publication consists of the words “Hello, World!”, Which was on a white background which had some links and a search box.

Christie’s will keep this Wikipedia NFT up for auction from today December 3 until the 15th, so it is not possible to make an offer for this digital article, in addition to offering the first edition, Jimmy Wales announced that the NFT is dynamic, so that whoever buys this first edition will be able to edit the content of the first publication of the digital library to their liking.

Although the amount that is expected to be raised for said digital object has not been declared, if it is known that the money that is obtained in part will be used to support entities that work towards free culture and, on the other hand, it will serve as support of the WT project. Social, which was proposed by Wikipedia in 2019.

The auction carried out by Christie’s will not only feature this peculiar interactive Wikipedia NFT, but will also seek to get interested parties to bid on the strawberry-colored iMac owned by Jimmy Wales, which was used for the creation of the digital library.

What is an NFT?

NFTs can be considered as a modern version of digital collectibles, which are also known as non-fungible tokens, since they are unique cryptocurrency units, therefore not reproducible, so their appearance represents an investment model. , since being unique objects, it is possible that their value increases as the development of technology and the integration of the metaverse in everyday life.

Therefore, being unique objects, they are supported by blockchain technology, this being the same used to give value and protection to different types of cryptocurrencies such as: Bitcoin, Etehreum, Carnado, Ómicron, among others, this technology allows it to be possible to verify the possession and value of digital objects.

Some of the most sought-after NFTs

NFT trading is on the rise, which is why these are some of the most sought-after and bizarre tradable digital items yet according to the observatoryblockchain portal.

