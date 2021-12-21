It is known that at New Year’s Eve dinners the quality of what we eat, as well as the quantity, is noticeably altered. For this reason, many are the people who try to compensate by following a strict diet prior to them. However, we tell you why dieting before holiday dinners is not a good idea.

The more restriction in the diet, the more probability of later excesses

Following a strict diet, limited in calories and in pleasant foods prior to Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, constitutes a widely used tool to prevent weight gain or compensate for possible excesses.

However, we must know that the greater the restriction in the diet, the more likely it is for later excesses. That is, far from helping us to be moderate and compensate for the extra calories, carry a strict diet can lead to bingeing and binge eating of poorer quality and greater quantity.

Also, a diet prior to Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve adds stress and anxiety that on these dates are always present, which is why they do not benefit the health care of the organism at all.

If on the contrary, It is advisable to eat a balanced and moderate diet with small amounts of pleasant foods, in such a way as to arrive at the end of the year dinners without accumulated hunger, with less anxiety and with more controlled desires to eat sweet, appetizing and calorie-concentrated dishes.

On the other hand, eating a hypocaloric diet prior to Christmas constitutes in our unconscious, a “permission” to eat more and without control at festive dinners. Therefore, far from serving to compensate, can lead to excesses.

For all this, It is never a good idea to follow a strict diet before the end of the year dinners If we want to take care of our health, have a good relationship with food and enjoy, above all, tasty dishes typical of these dates, without falling into excesses and without feeling guilty later.

