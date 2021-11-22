The vegetables They are a group of foods with valuable properties for the body that we can consume dry or from a pot. In case of using the former it is very important to soak them; we tell you why and how to do it Correctly.

Why soak legumes before cooking

When using dried legumes, soaking prior to cooking is very useful. This is important above all, to facilitate the cooking process and shorten times.

Likewise, the soaking of legumes is essential to reduce its content to antinutrients and promote their hydration.

Content saponins that prevent the correct absorption of iron and oxalates that alter the availability of calcium as well as iron in the body, is greatly reduced after soaking the legumes prior to cooking.

For all this, it is essential soak dried legumes Before being cooked, whatever method we are going to use.

How to do a proper soak

To properly soak the legumes, it is advisable to place the amount of legumes that we are going to use in a relatively deep container and cover them with enough water, that can be from the tap without inconvenience.

It is important not only to put water flush with the vegetables in the container, since it will be insufficient to hydrate them. On the contrary, it is advisable exceed the level of legumes with water in such a way that during soaking hours not all of it is absorbed.

We can cover the container in which the legume is soaked and it is advisable that the soaking is carried out for at least six or eight hours this time being variable according to the hardness and size of the grain of the legume that we are going to cook.

After soaking we remove the excess water and we place in a container with water at the boiling point to boil them, or otherwise, we give it the use that we intend to give to each dried legume already hydrated.

Image | Jumpstory