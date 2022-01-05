Why do geranium leaves turn yellow? With 8 solutions

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Poor soil, little or too much watering, can turn geranium leaves yellow. Find out what other causes have this change in tonality.

A change in color in the leaves of geraniums it may be an indication that something is wrong with the plant, especially when they turn yellow. Geraniums tend to be found in outdoor gardens because of their beautiful rustic appearance. In addition, they are summer plants that are characterized by resisting the cold.

Similarly, it can withstand droughts. But under normal conditions, the geranium demands irrigation.

On the other hand, the presence of yellow leaves in germanium is due to various factors easy to treat or that will permanently kill the plant. Let’s see some of them.

Factors that can turn the leaves of geraniums yellow

Did you know that one of the reasons your geranium turns yellow is because you are growing an imposter? Growing a plant thinking that it is another is one of the most common mistakes. Find out what other factors harm geranium.

1. Nutrient deficient soil

Using the right fertilizer for each plant is very important, as well as how much you apply and how often you do it. These plants demand balanced fertilizer once a month and this compost must be soluble in water.

Thus, you should know that magnesium is important for the geranium diet. It benefits the chlorophyll molecule and provides the beautiful green pigment in the plant.

The deficiency of this element results in a yellow flower, as well as low levels of sulfur, zinc and iron. Check the product label and make sure the food contains them.

But in case the compost does not have the precious elements, you can enrich it with Epsom salts. Are you interested in knowing if the geranium soil is provided with nutrients? Use a soil test kit.

2. Exaggerated watering

Excess water harms the plant; Its flowers turn yellow and not pretty, but the determining signal is that you notice that its leaves, in the lower area, are also affected. This is usual to happen when it rains in spring.

Geraniums love the sun, as they are native to South Africa, so you need to ensure that their soil is almost dry. Use your index finger to test the moisture of the soil; Insert it up to the second ring and, if it comes out dry, it’s time to give the geraniums a drink.

Overwatering your geranium contradicts its native conditions, so you need to regulate the amount of water.

3. Lack of irrigation

Extremes are bad, including the theme of irrigation geranium. How to know that the geranium lacks water? See if in addition to yellow foliage, it has dry edges.

The best way to prevent this from happening is to do the finger test every 3 to 4 days. On watering day, when the soil is dry, do it generously.

4. Freezing weather

We had already said that geraniums, although they are summer flowers, can be in cold places. But be careful! Not at extreme temperatures.

The recommended minimum is 15 degrees Celsius; from there it is fatal. However, there were specimens that survived in hibernation at colder temperatures.

Stay informed of the weather to put your geraniums under cover as soon as they start to turn yellow. In this way, the frosts will not affect your plants.

There are those who, faced with a very cold night, water their plants a little more than usual. With that, water acts as an insulator that fortifies the foliage.

5. Has geranium drill

The geranium butterfly is a difficult insect to eradicate, since when it is detected it is because the plant is fully infected. After its harmless appearance, this butterfly inflicts significant damage, such as filling the inside of the stems with eggs after creating small holes.

For their part, the larvae eat the plant from the inside by feeding on the sap. How to know if the geranium has a borer? See if it meets the following signs:

Yellow sheets.

Significant decline.

State prior to death.

How to scare away the geranium butterfly? Preventively use insecticides that specifically fight this pest. Proceed with the product near the holes in the stems; so you will kill the larvae.

6. Verticillium

The mushroom Verticillium spp. can inhibit the growth of geraniums, promote the wilting of the foliage, as well as favor the appearance of yellow leaves. What can you do? Use a special pesticide.

7. Presence of herbicide lesions

Herbicide injuries are another common factor why geraniums can turn a different color. This occurs when the plant is weeding. So it is recommended perform weeding work by hand.

Weeding by hand is recommended so as not to attack the plants so much.

8. Viral infections

An approximate of 15 viruses can harm the geranium and cause its foliage to turn yellow. Detecting that the plant has a virus can take up to 3 weeks.

In that case, nearby plants are sure to be contaminated too by splashing water, aphids or trips. On the other hand, propagation is another way in which viruses reach geraniums, through cuttings from adult plants.

Plant isolation is recommended to neutralize the spread of viruses. While it is true that geraniums can survive a viral infection, they need treatment with appropriate pesticides for each case.

Do not forget to bring the geraniums to the sun every day

Geraniums love the morning sun. If you take them for about 5 hours a day, you will surely keep them healthy.

However, you should also try not to get rays when the sun is at its highest point. At that time, take them to the shade, as they could become dehydrated.

Remember that each plant requires unique care. In the case of geraniums, you should avoid that their leaves turn yellow.

