Who's who in DC League of Super-Pets?

The furry side of justice arrives with DC League of Super-Pets, a very particular team, of which we present who is who in their lineup

The DC Universe presents a fun proposal with DC League of Super-Pets, an updated version of the Legion of Super-Pets, the team that joined in Adventure Comics # 293 (February 1962), which will be commanded by Krypto.

The lineup of The League of Superpets will be made up of Ace the hound, PB the miniature pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel, animals that in the DC Universe have written pages of their history at different times.

Find out who’s who in the DC League of Super-Pets, the hairiest heroes in the entire DC Universe

Krypto the Superdog

Created by Otto Binder and Curt Swan, Krypto’s first appearance was in the pages of Adventure Comics # 210 (March, 1955). Good Krypto was Kal-El’s dog, and he was sent to earth in an experimental rocket, which arrived years after Kal-El reached earth.

Like Superman, Krypto develops certain abilities similar to those of the Man of Steel, thanks to the radiation with the yellow sun, in addition to having normal canine intelligence and understanding of speech, capable of making decisions such as saving Metropolis.

Ace the hound

The main inspiration for this character comes from Ace the Bat-Hound, Batman and Robin’s mascot that originally appeared in Batman # 92, devised by Bill Finger and artist Sheldon Moldoff.

Ace was the dog of an engraving artist named John Wilker, who was kidnapped by a gang of counterfeiters. Bruce Wayne looked for Ace’s owner, but Wayne had to improvise a mask in the form of a hood for the dog and incorporated the bat emblem hanging from the collar on Ace’s neck, to prevent Ace from discovering the alias of Batman.

Chip the squirrel

Chip is inspired by Ch’p, the squirrel who is a member of the Green Lantern corporation, and his debut was in Green Lantern Corps # 203, when he was part of the resistance that defended his home planet, H’lven, from a invasion of Doctor Ub’x’s Crab army.

One of the Guardians of the Universe rescued Ch’p and gave him one of the corporation’s rings to defeat the crab, earning him a place in the Green Lantern corporation.

PB the miniprill

While there is no connection between Wonder Woman and PB that is remembered in the comics, this union would have been inspired by the episode This Little Piggy from the first season of the animated series Justice League Unlimited.

In this chapter Batman and Wonder Woman follow the trail of Intergang, which leads them to Cirse, the enemy of Hippolyta, Wonder Woman’s mother, whom this sorceress turns into a pig, for which Batman asks for Zatanna’s help.

Merton the turtle

The fastest turtle on the planet has its origins in Funny Stuff # 1 (1944) when Martin Naydet introduced Merton McSnurtle, the first talking animal in DC Comics history.

The Terrific Whatzit, which is his alias and superhero, received superpowers from the princes highness and lowliness, to discover that he would make an honest entity with these gifts, Merton before was an honest but lazy merchant who lived in Zooville.

In DC League of Super Pets, Krypto the Superdog and Superman are inseparable best friends who share the same superpowers and fight crime together in Metropolis.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a band of animals (Ace the hound, PB the miniature pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel) to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue. to superheroes.

The voice cast of DC League of Super Pets is led by Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Kevin Hart, who play Krypto and Ace respectively.

This voice cast is also joined by Vanessa Bayer as PB, Natasha Lyonne as Merton the Turtle, and Diego Luna as Chip. Also in the cast are Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor.

The story is authored by Jared Stern, who also directs this DC Comics animated adventure that will hit the big screen on May 20, 2022.

