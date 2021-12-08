The mobile telephony market in Spain is made up of a large number of different operators and brands, although only four actually deploy networks, and the rest, the virtual mobile operators (OMVs), offer their services through one of these networks, to which access at different levels.

The four RMOs that deploy networks continue to account for 94.63% of the mobile lines on the market through some twenty different brands. The remaining percentage is distributed among another twenty independent MVNOs with some recognition, and hundreds of local brands, who generally resell the service of some MVNO that acts as a wholesaler.

Types of virtual mobile operators (MVNOs)

In total in Spain we have some 800 brands of mobile telephony, although the majority correspond to operators of small towns that offer services through the infrastructure of another MVNO that acts as a wholesaler, so they contribute little more than SIM design or customer service, but rates are usually traced to those of your wholesaler or even a little more expensive. Something that seems logical, although there are exceptions as we will see later.

Among the operators that can act as wholesalers, we find two types of MVNOs: service providers, which have their own numbering, and the OMV full or complete ones, which also manage their own network core and have SIMs with their own MNC code, which makes it possible, for example, to change the network provider (coverage) without the need to change the SIM.

The trump card for local operators is word of mouth and brand recognition in the face of a wholesaler that is possibly much less well known. And the possible difference in price or conditions does not have to be a crucial disadvantage.

Some of these Local MVNOs can even allow you to choose mobile coverage being resellers of several different wholesalers, with rates that will vary depending on the coverage chosen. But we will find few more differences with respect to wholesalers.

Instead, some reseller MVNOs manage to stand out above their wholesalers, with cheaper rates or with more gigs. It is not usual to happen, but there are cases of local MVNOs that have become benchmarks in low prices at the national level. Xenet is one of the most representative, while PTV Telecom, from whom it resells the service, goes more unnoticed.

Resellers vs wholesale MVNOs: these are the benchmarks in low prices

In order not to get lost among the multitude of local offers, we are going to review the main brands that are a reference at lower prices, regardless of whether they act as a wholesale MVNO or are a reference reseller, so that it is easier to discern if each new operator that appears , It is only striking, or it also stands out in front of its peers.

With Movistar coverage , Aire Networks is one of the benchmarks in offering its services through local brands, although its own brand Ion Mobile does not usually have a rival among its resellers, where they are BonArea, Nadunet, Goufone, among others. Avatel is another of the wholesalers that is achieving a higher growth rate.

With Orange coverageThere are several benchmarks that act as a bridge with the local brand, but PTV Telecom (Procono) has Xenet as a reseller, which is a benchmark in low prices nationwide. Recently PTV has also added the OROC brand, which despite having quite attractive rates, are not as attractive as those of its twin Xenet, so its contribution to the national scene is zero.

If we take as a reference a rate with unlimited minutes and 10 GB for 10 euros, which is in the average of what is offered by Digi, O2, Lowi, Simyo or MásMóvil, we see that OROC offers 24 GB, although Xenet already offered 24 GB for 9 euros.

Other MVNOs with Orange coverage that function as wholesalers for other brands to resell their services are SUMA Móvil, belonging to the Orange Group, lcrcom, or Lemonvil, among others.

With Vodafone coverage , finetwork not only continues to resell Lowi’s service despite having its own license, but also has a multitude of associated local resellers, although none of them are cheaper than the main brand , with the exception of small specific advantages that tend to disappear after a short time. Some resellers are Pinkbear, Wabimovil, Ovanet, TotWifi or Movilfly, among others.

With Yoigo coverage, the differences between MVNOs are practically nil, both for the brands belonging to the MásMóvil group, and for the more independent MVNOs. The Telecom Boutique is one of the most representative wholesalers that offers services to brands such as Alterna.

The main MVNOs and reseller brands are summarized in the following: