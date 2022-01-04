Who is who in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Find out who is who among the characters that will take part in the next Marvel Studios production, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Multiverse will once again be in peril, on the brink of insanity, all because of Stephen Strange’s spells. Who should redouble efforts in the new Marvel Studios production: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film that already has its list of characters and who plays them.

Don’t Miss: Madness Unleashes in the First Trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

Led by the once Supreme Sorcerer, Stephen Strange knows that the dangers that lie ahead to collapse the Multiverse are greater than he imagined, so he will need the help of two powerful women, Wanda Maximoff now turned into Scarlet Witch and the unknown America Chavez.

Faced with this scenario, Strange will face the greatest danger of all time, his version from another universe that has become Supreme Doctor Strange.

Find out who is who in the main characters of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange

Portrayed by Bededict Cumberbetch

The arrogant Doctor Stephen Strange went to the Sanctum Sacntorum in Kamar-Taj to regain movement in his hands, which were injured in a car accident.

But beyond getting his hands back, Strange learned the mystical arts in an outstanding way, by being appointed the master of the Sanctum Santorum in New York, and by defeating Dormammu he became a Supreme Sorcerer. This position was lost after the snap of Thanos who disappeared Strange for five years.

Wong

Portrayed by Benedict Wong

Wong is the descendant of Kan, an ancient priest who studied the occult and helped Jehar in his fight against the Magi, whom he murdered, without realizing that he was a pawn of Vung’s warlike purposes.

Kan was reincarnated as a priest and swore that his male children would serve The Ancent One, with Wong being the one who would lead this work. Before becoming a Supreme Sorcerer, Wong was first the library keeper of Kamar Taj’s Anctum Santorum, and he was Strange’s teacher by showing him the power of the Eye of Agamoto.

Christine Palmer

Portrayed by Rachel McAddams

Christine Palmer is a surgeon who, although she had a love affair with Stephen Strange, now they both see each other as old friends, even trying to help him after the accident where he lost the movidilal of his hands, but Palmer becomes Strange’s connection with his humanity after learning the mystical arts.

In another universe Palmer is the great love of Stephen Strange, and his death becomes the reason for Strange to learn mystical arts, which makes him a point in the Supreme Doctor Strange, a sorcerer as powerful as it is dangerous.

Baron Mordo

Portrayed by Chiwetel Ejiofor

Mordo is a master of the musical arts close to The Ancent One, whom he follows after he helped channel his anger, which led him to mentor Stephen Strange, but upon discovering that The Ancent One was lying to him. using energy from the dark dimension Mordo is disappointed.

After defeating Kaecilius and his followers Mordo decides to separate from Strange and Wong, taking his own path, and now he would be willing to help Strange receive significant punishment for desecrating the natural laws in the spells where he has saved the planet.

Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch

Portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen

After losing their parents to a bombing in their native Sokovia, Wanda Maximoff and her brother Pietro volunteered for Hydra to experiment with the Mind Stone, where the twins were the only survivors, developing exceptional powers.

The Maximoff twins battled the Avengers, but after discovering Ultron’s genocidal plans, they both teamed up with the most powerful heroes on the planet. Ultron assassinated Pietro and Wanda moved to the United States to continue with the Avengers, until an accident in Nigeria and the dilemma of signing the Sokovia accords led her to join Captain America’s resistance.

As part of the Secret Avengers, Wanda and her companions completed covert missions and began a romantic relationship with Vision, which lasted until Thanos’ invasion of Wakanda, where the Mad Titan murdered Vision and disappeared into the middle of the Universe, including Wanda.

Upon returning after the blip, Wanda was close to defeating Thanos, and weeks later she claimed Vision’s body, which was denied by Sword, which plunged her into a deep depression, which led her to cast a spell on Westview, where with the help of Agatha Harkness she discovered that she is the possessor of Chaos Magic, which led her to hide from the world.

America Chavez / Miss America

Performed by Xochitl Gomez

America Chavez is a bisexual Latina teenager who often wears clothes that are very reminiscent of Captain America. His debut took place in the pages of Vengance # 1 (July, 2011). She has the ability to travel through dimensions, thanks to the powers developed by Demiurge. America was raised by her two mothers in the Utopian Parallel, a dimension outside of time, which was thrown into the Multiverse.

In addition to being able to open interdimensional portals, among her powers Miss America can fly, has superhuman strength and speed, as well as having invulnerability.

Rintrah

Portrayed by Adam Hugill

This being will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rintrah is an intelligent being, hailing from the extradimensional planet of R’Vaal. It looks like a green-skinned minotaur.

Rintrah’s magical potential attracted Enitharmon the Weaver, a wizard from other dimensions, who trained him as his protégé. Rinthah encountered Strange when the Sorcerer Supreme asks Enitharmon to repair his levitation cloak, which was damaged in battle.

After being damaged by a demon, Strange asked Rintrah to project his spirit onto Rintrah’s body. Rintrah agreed, allowing both Strange’s and Rintrah’s consciousness to inhabit one body at the same time.

It may interest you: The lessons of the first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Source: Marvel

The Supreme Sorcerer is present in the Marvel Verse

Life and magic gave him a second chance… and he became the Supreme Sorcerer!

The master of the mystical arts revealed his origin in Strange Tales # 115 in 1963, after his previous appearances shocked the minds of thousands of readers.

The conceited New York surgeon created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko began a journey of discovery that is, practically, an analogy of the emergence, development and mastery of the powers that made him the main protector of the Earth against magical and mystical threats.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México brings you Marvel-Verse: Doctor Strange, with the best stories of the Master of the Mystic Arts in La Casa de las Ideas.

Also being read:

Everything you need to know about the arrival of Disney + Date, content and presale!

Disneyland: The World’s First Amusement Park

They reveal all the content of Disney +

The luxurious suite that hides the Disneyland castle

Hugh Jackman’s butt survives Disney + censorship