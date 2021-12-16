‘CSI: Vegas’ completed the broadcast of its first season in the United States on December 8, but its journey has not come to an end, since CBS has reached an agreement for its renewal for a second batch of episodes. But there is also bad news, since William Petersen gets off the boat and will not play Gil Grissom in the new episodes.

Petersen already left the original series midway through the ninth season and for its revival only signed to appear in the first ten episodes. Of course, he will remain as executive producer, but you can forget about seeing the mythical Grissom in the second season.

It is also unclear if Jorja fox She will continue to play Sara Sidle, but in her case it was agreed that she could decide to stay in a second season of ‘CSI: Vegas’. The producers of the series are optimistic about it, but the actress has not yet made a decision on it.

The second season of ‘CSI: Vegas’ will premiere during the 2022/2023 television season, but exactly when is still unknown. The first one was released in October, so it is most likely around that date.

Via | Deadline